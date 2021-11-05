Jeffrey Clark Refuses To Cooperate As 1/6 Committee Rejects His Executive Privilege Claim

ADVERTISING

Trump coup co-conspirator Jeffrey Clark refused to answer questions as the 1/6 Committee rejected his executive privilege claim.

Here is a statement from the 1/6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS):

Mr. Clark’s complete failure to cooperate today is unacceptable. His refusal to answer questions about the former President’s attempt to use the Department of Justice to overturn the election is in direct contrast to his supervisors at the Department, who have come in and answered the committee’s questions on these important topics. It’s astounding that someone who so recently held a position of public trust to uphold the Constitution would now hide behind vague claims of privilege by a former President, refuse to answer questions about an attack on our democracy, and continue an assault on the rule of law.

As prescribed by the House Rules, I have considered Mr. Clark’s claim of privilege and rejected it. He has a very short time to reconsider and cooperate fully. We need the information that he is withholding, and we are willing to take strong measures to hold him accountable to meet his obligation.

It is not surprising that Trump’s hand-picked person to take over the DOJ and use the Department to carry out a coup would not answer questions. Clark has damaging information about the coup plot and the coup plotters, including Donald Trump.

It looks like Trump is on the fast track toward losing his executive privilege claim in court, but the committee needs the Justice Department to step it up and prosecute Steve Bannon.

Other co-conspirators will follow Bannon’s lead unless the DOJ prosecutes Bannon or the House passes Rep. Ted Lieu’s inherent contempt rule.

The coup plotters are trying to run out the clock, so action must be taken to make them fear the 1/6 Committee.