Nikki Haley Questions Biden’s Mental State In Ageist Attack

Trump cheerleader Nikki Haley said that Biden’s mental functioning makes her nervous and older leaders should be required to take a cognitive test.

Video of Haley:

NEW! @NikkiHaley tells me Joe Biden's mental state, "makes everyone nervous." She calls for mental health screening of all older politicians. "Let's face it: we've got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that's not being disrespectful. That's a fact." pic.twitter.com/efDl0oQxTI — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) November 4, 2021

Haley said:

Well what I’ll tell you is, rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you’re gonna have anyone above a certain age in a position of power — whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president, whether it’s president — you should have some sort of cognitive test,

And right now, let’s face it, we’ve got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that’s not being disrespectful. That’s a fact,”And when it comes to that, this shouldn’t be partisan. We should seriously be looking at the ages of the people that are running our country and understand if that’s what we want.

Shorter Nikki Haley: Get Rid Of The Old Heads

Reminder: Nikki Haley served in Donald Trump’s administration and didn’t question his mental capacity, but Joe Biden makes her “nervous.”

Trump, who bragged about passing a dementia test, was no problem, but now that a Democrat is in office, it’s time for cognitive testing for all.

This is probably a terrible strategy from Haley. According to Pew Research, 52% of the electorate was over age 50 in 2020. Fifty-six percent of Republican voters were over age 50. Other numbers have shown the Republican base is white men over age 65, so I am sure that the old white guys in the GOP are going to love an Indian-American middle-aged female candidate telling them that their heroes are too old to serve.

Haley is another Republican lusting after her party’s nomination in 2024, but if the best that she can come up with is vote for me, I am not old, she has no chance of success.