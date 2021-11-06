Pelosi And Biden Prove The Media Wrong On Infrastructure

The corporate media and pundits declared that infrastructure was dead multiple times only to be proven wrong by Pelosi and Biden.

Here is just a sample of the headlines that suggested that the infrastructure bill was doomed:

The press and pundits may count him out at times, but President Biden proved them wrong. Infrastructure week is here. pic.twitter.com/ccCY0A0Xo0 — Matt Hill (@MattHill46) November 6, 2021

On and on, the “Democrats in disarray” headlines went for months. Over and over again, the corporate media told the American people that Democrats would never get this done.

I and PoliticusUSA have been telling our readers for months that infrastructure would get done. The process would be messy, but at the end of the day, it would pass.

The Mainstream Media Is Mostly Made Up Of People With No Expertise In Politics

How does the media get it wrong so often?

There are a few reasons.

First, most of the people covering politics at big outlets have no expertise in government and politics. Most of these folks don’t have political science degrees. They never worked in government. The pundit class is different, but they are mostly paid to offer opinions and generate discussion. Pundits don’t care about being right or wrong, as much as they are paid for the proverbial hot take that is oxygen to the corporate media.

An equal issue in size and scope is that much like the Republican Party, the corporate media’s oxygen is division and controversy. Covering the slow and steady march toward legislative success is boring to them, so they find angles to play up the drama.

In the case of infrastructure, the drama never matched up with the reality that Democrats widely supported the components of the bill itself. Even the six House Democrats who voted no on the infrastructure bill support it. They disagree with the structure and timing of the vote.

The media ignored that fact and played up the drama.

Viewers and readers deserve better. They deserve to get their news from people who are educated or have experience in the field. (Full disclosure: I have a political science and advanced education in politics and government.)

Some of the mainstream media are entertainment reporters, who are more interested in drama and controversy than actual policy, and when they go down this rabbit hole, they risk painting a distorted picture for viewers and readers.

Biden and Pelosi Knew What They Were Doing

President Biden and Speaker Pelosi were met with a chorus of naysayers in the media when they kept telling the American people infrastructure would pass.

The President and Speaker of the House were correct. They knew what they were doing. Speaker Pelosi should go down in history as one of the House Speakers of all time. President Biden is well on his way to a historic presidency.

Build Back Better will get done.

Biden and Pelosi are doing what the media claimed was impossible, and the American people should celebrate their success.