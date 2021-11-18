Harris Defends Job Performance: “We’re Getting Things Done”

Vice President Kamala Harris hit back at suggestions that she has been “underused” and defended her job performance.

“This was a good week, and this week, when we got this Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed and signed by the president, makes a statement about all of the hard work that has gone into it, month after month after month. I’ve traveled around the country, as has the president,” Harris said in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America” co-Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“We have convened members of Congress, we have convened people around our nation, asking, ‘what do you want?’ And this is a response to what they want. And it’s actually going to hit the ground in a way that is going to have direct impact on the American people. We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together,” she added.

“So, you don’t feel misused or underused?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“No,” Harris said. “I don’t. I’m very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we’re gonna get it done.”

Harris’s comments come after CNN reported that the West Wing has grown frustrated with her and her staff.

“Many in the vice president’s circle fume that she’s not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined. The vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she’s able to do politically,” CNN reported earlier this morning. “And those around her remain wary of even hinting at future political ambitions, with Biden’s team highly attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president.”

You can hear Harris’s remarks in the video below.

.@VP Kamala Harris pushes back on reports she has not been effective in her role, telling @GStephanopoulos: “We're getting things done, and we're doing it together." https://t.co/Nh3u02dpDL pic.twitter.com/YvRENaTr18 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2021