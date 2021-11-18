Manchin Says He’s Undecided on Whether to Start Debate on Spending Bill

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) says he’s undecided on whether to start debate on a spending bill he has kept tied up for months.

“No, no, I’m still looking at everything,” Manchin told reporters. “When the final bill comes out, when the CBO score comes out then we’ll go from there.”

Starting debate does not guarantee how a senator will vote and the Democrats need total unity from their caucus and Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie.

Manchin has been widely criticized for delaying attempts by House and Senate Democrats to codify much of their economic and social policy agenda via a major spending bill.

The plan is part of efforts from the Democrats to respond to the climate crisis, invest in infrastructure and expand education, healthcare, and childcare.

It would constitute the largest broadening of the social safety net in years.

Earlier this week, Manchin said he is still worried about inflation and that he is not sure if the budget reconciliation bill championed by Democrats will address those issues, citing concerns he’s heard from his own constituents.

“The cost they see every day. And every day they go to fill up is a dollar and a quarter more a gallon,” he said about rising gas prices. “Three twenty-nine, $3.39.”

“A gallon of milk is now $4 in many places. It’s taking a toll. And I hear it when I go to the grocery store or if I go to the gas station. They say, ‘Are you as mad as I am?’ and I say, ‘Absolutely,’ ” Manchin added, saying he had not heard any “specifics” about whether the Build Back Better plan will actually address inflation.

Last week, Manchin said that the “the threat” from inflation is “getting worse.”