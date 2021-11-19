Nancy Pelosi Outsmarts Kevin McCarthy And Will Hold BBB Vote On Friday

Kevin McCarthy spent hours on the House floor trying to force Democrats to pass Build Back Better in the dead of night, but Speaker Pelosi moved the vote.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said:
Hoyer also said this another reason why they delayed the vote: “for humanitarian purposes, the welfare of our members.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2021
Kevin McCarthy’s poorly thought out plan was to force Democrats to vote on the bill in the dead of night so that Republicans could run on Build Back Better as something evil and hidden. Those dastardly Democrats voted to give you a tax cut and lower the price of your prescription drugs at 4 AM is the sort of ominous ad that Republicans would make based on McCarthy’s stall tactics.
Pelosi and the Democrats want Build Back Better to be the top news story of the day on Friday. Kevin McCarthy actually did Democrats a favor by making sure that the passage of Build Back Better will happen in front of the nation.
