Kevin McCarthy Whines That Democrats Heckled Him During Floor Speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ran to Fox News to complain that Democrats heckled him during his eight-hour-plus floor speech failure.

Video:

Kevin McCarthy goes on Fox News to whine about being heckled during his failed eight-and-a-half-hour rant, "The amount of heckling they would try to do to stop me from being able to talk." *McCarthy leads a caucus of Republicans who supported or participated in Trump's coup. pic.twitter.com/ACmknMxDq9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 21, 2021

McCarthy said when he was asked how his voice was, “My voice is so strong because it is strong for the American people. When I went to the floor I had no idea I would speak that long. It wasn’t about breaking records it was breaking down the bill. More than 2000 pages, and the Democrats were only allowing managers ten minutes on each side to debate. The amount of heckling they would try to do to stop me from being able to talk.”

The House Minority Leader complained about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Tim Ryan, “ I was going down to make a statement, to talk to the bill. I had a speech that I had been working on for a while. It probably would’ve taken me 45 minutes to give that speech at the longest. But when I got onto the floor, what was so interesting of how bad they were fighting back with every word I would say. I know back home you can’t really hear it or see it when you’re on the floor you can. What’s interesting. It was AOC and Tim Ryan those are the ones that would yell the loudest. Tim Ryan used to be the alternative to Nancy Pelosi, who partnered to become this big government socialism. They would scream from the other side, trying to shut me down.”

The Democrats were pushing back because McCarthy was lying. Kevin McCarthy didn’t break down the bill. He babbled about all kinds of things for hours on end, but he didn’t discuss the bill with any sort of specifics.

McCarthy managed to both annoy and confuse the people who were listening to him because he was incoherent and no one had any idea what he was talking about.

Kevin McCarthy’s choice of Sunday show venue is revealing. Instead of going on This Week, or Meet The Press, the House Minority Leader ran to Fox News to do damage control because his flaccid monologue was a total flop.

If Kevin McCarthy can’t handle criticism, he isn’t fit to be Speaker.