After Getting Away With Killing Two People, Kyle Rittenhouse Called Trump To Hang Out At Mar-a-Lago

According to noted pathological liar Donald Trump, Kyle Rittenhouse said he was a fan, called the former president, and hung out with him at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump told Sean Hannity, “Kyle, I got to know him a little bit. He wanted to know if he could come over and say hello. He was a fan. Came over with his mother. Really a nice young man. What he went through. That was prosecution misconduct. He should not have suffered through a trial. He would be dead. If he didn’t pull that trigger, that guy who put the gun to his hand he would have pulled the trigger, and Kyle would have been dead. He is 18 years old. Just left Mar-a-Lago and never should have been put through that. It’s happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats.”

Kyle Rittenhouse Would Have Been Hanging Out In The Oval Office If Trump Would Have Won A Second Term

Trump’s embrace of a kid who killed two people and got away with it is a reminder that he rewards political violence, and that if he would have won the 2020 election, the reward and the message sent to domestic terrorists could have been even more damaging.

Kyle Rittenhouse could have been honored at the White House if Trump was still president. Imagine pictures of Trump and the killer laughing it up in the Oval Office.

The message being sent to right-wing domestic extremists is bad enough as it is. Trump used Rittenhouse to tell others that political violence will be praised and rewarded.

Donald Trump is a danger to America, as he continues to incite more violence and domestic terror.