Mark Meadows Sabotages Kevin McCarthy In His Own Hometown

Potentially soon to be criminally referred former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows went on the air in Kevin McCarthy’s hometown to complain about House GOP leadership.

According to the Punchbowl News AM Newsletter, Meadows was on Bakersfield’s KNZR:

We fight as if we are … in the minority each and every day. But it does take leadership, sometimes it takes boldness, other times, it takes a willingness to go home [and] do what your constituents want you to do.” Meadows was referring to the GOP’s stint in the majority from 2010 to 2018, a period during which McCarthy was the House majority leader, and Meadows was his chief irritant.

Maxwell said he’s a supporter of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) or Meadows becoming speaker of the House. Maxwell reminded Meadows that the next speaker does not have to be a member of Congress. Meadows said: “I don’t see that happening. I think generally, the politics are really tilted towards somebody who’s actually serving in Congress.” Neither Maxwell nor Meadows said a word about McCarthy becoming speaker if Republicans win in 2022.

Kevin McCarthy Has Big Problems

Mark Meadows has been at war with McCarthy for years. It was Meadows and the House Freedom Caucus that blew up McCarthy’s last run for speaker.

McCarthy has an equally large problem with the sedition caucus. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that Leader McCarthy doesn’t have enough support to become speaker if Republicans win back the House in 2022. Rep. Lauren Boebert is running around calling Rep. Ilhan Omar a terrorist, and McCarthy is so weak and in need of every little bit of support that he can in the Republican caucus that he is doing nothing.

History is full of bad House Speakers, but Kevin McCarthy could find himself in the category of historic disasters.

It is impossible to see how his House majority would be functional enough to get anything done. They would investigate Biden, strip House Democrats of committee assignments, and maybe pass some meaningless bills like repealing Build Back Better or Obamacare.

Kevin McCarthy may get what he wants if Republicans win back the House, but it is also likely that getting what he wants could end his career.