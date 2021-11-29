Rep. Ilhan Omar Hangs Up On Lauren Boebert After She Demands An Apology

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and instead of apologizing to her she doubled down on her bigotry, and Omar hung up on her.

Video of Boebert:

Lauren Boebert said when she spoke to Rep. Omar today, Omar hung up on her after Boebert demanded she apologize to her. pic.twitter.com/EOCPonTb7I — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 29, 2021

Boebert said, “She kept asking for a public apology, so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, ant-police rhetoric. She continued to press and I continued to press back and then Rep. Omar hung up on me.”

We don’t have to take Rep. Boebert’s word for it.

Rep. Omar Released A Statement On Her Call With Rep. Boebert

Rep. Omar said:

Today, I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate. Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric. I decided to end the unproductive call.

I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate.

To date, the Republican Party leadership has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment. This is not about one hateful statement or one politician; it is about a party that has mainstreamed bigotry and hatred. It is time for Republican Leader McCarthy to actually hold his party accountable.

Rep. Omar Won’t Be Boebert’s Political Prop

Rep. Omar has been consistent. She would like a public apology and for Minority Leader McCarthy to do discipline the racists and bigots in his caucus.

Omar hasn’t called for Boebert to be censured or expelled. She only wants House Republican leader to denounce anti-Muslim hatred and bigotry and to punish Rep. Boebert for calling her a terrorist.

Rep. Omar should not have to listen to Boebert’s hatred and bigotry. She did the right thing by ending the call because Lauren Boebert deserves punishment, not a platform.