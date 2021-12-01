Stacey Abrams Is Running For Georgia Governor In 2022 As GOP Nightmares Come True

Republicans have shown their fear of Stacey Abrams for years ever since she nearly was elected governor in 2018 and went on to build a formidable GOTV machine that turned Georgia in 2020. Now she is back and running again for governor.

Video:

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021

Abrams lost to Brian Kemp, who at the time was Secretary of State, by 1.8%. There were plenty of dirty tricks and manipulations used by the state’s Republicans to deny Abrams the election that many feel she won.

In 2021, Republicans in Georgia responded to the massive voter operation built by Abrams with a wave of voter suppression laws that were designed to make it more difficult to vote.

The voter suppression laws could have been titled the Stop Stacey Abrams Act because that is their true intent. There was no voter fraud in Georgia, just a highly motivated and skilled election operation.

Donald Trump can’t stop talking about Stacey Abrams. National Republicans have been scared that her voter organizations will spread to their red states and give the people a true voice.

Republicans fear Abrams, and now those fears have come true.

Stacey Abrams is coming back to finish the job in 2022.