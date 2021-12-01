Trump Secretly Tested Positive For COVID Before Debate With Biden

According to his new book, Mark Meadows claims that Trump tested positive before his first debate with Biden in 2020.

The Guardian reported on the Meadows book:

Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, the former president’s fourth and last chief of staff has revealed in a new book.

Mark Meadows also writes that though he knew each candidate was required “to test negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.”

Trump Debated Biden While He Likely Had COVID

Trump got around the requirement by texting negative on the rapid test system that the White House used that produced a false negative rate of 50% and was only effective if a person has symptoms.

Trump’s insistence on using the faulty rapid testing system instead of requiring masks and social distancing resulted in multiple major COVID outbreaks at the White House.

Trump announced that he had COVID three days after the debate on October 2.

Trump Could Have Killed Himself And Biden

When Republicans long for the good old days of Donald Trump, this is what they are referring to. Republicans want a president who lies and jeopardizes himself and others by recklessly spreading COVID.

It would have been a disaster for the country if Trump had given Biden COVID, as both presidential candidates could have ended up hospitalized.

The country should be thankful that the super spreader in chief is no longer in power.