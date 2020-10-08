Trump’s White House Is So Infected With COVID That It Is Not Safe For Journalists

Advertisements

The White House Correspondents Association has urged journalists not to work at the White House grounds because of the amount of coronavirus infection.

The White House Correspondents Association announced that another journalist has tested positive and wrote in a statement:



In the immediate days ahead, we continue to insist that journalists who are not in the pool and do not have an enclosed workspace refrain from entering the indoor press areas of the White House. We would also strongly encourage all journalists to continue avoiding working from the White House grounds entirely if possible.

For those who must work at the White House, a mask continues to be required in any shared indoor press areas and we strongly suggest working outdoors as much as possible.

The White House COVID outbreak is so severe that journalists are being told not to work there unless they absolutely have to. Trump has taken the White House, which belongs to the American people, and turned it into a disease pit.

It is no longer safe for people to work in the White House, which both an embarrassment and a threat to public health.

