CNN Finally Fires Former Anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN announced that they have fired former anchor Chris Cuomo over his involvement in his brother’s sexual harassment scandal.

CNN reported, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

If it wasn’t enough to fire Cuomo over his misuse of his position in the media to help his brother disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, what else must CNN have uncovered that was so much worse that they finally decided to fire him?

Cuomo should have been fired as soon as the network learned of his involvement in the scandal, but this is the network that still employs Jeffrey Toobin in an on-air role, so the bar for accountability at CNN for sexual misconduct is not high.

Chris Cuomo is gone as CNN has finally done the right thing.