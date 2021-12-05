Dr. Fauci Isn’t Taking It Anymore As He Unloads On Sen. Ron Johnson

2.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Dr. Fauci made it clear that Sen. Ron Johnson doesn’t know what he is talking about after he accused Fauci of overhyping AIDS and COVID.

After Johnson accused Fauci of hyping AIDS and COVID, he said on CNN’s State Of The Union, “How do you respond to something as preposterous as that? Over hyping AIDS? It killed over 750,000 Americans. 36 million people worldwide. How do you overhype that? Over hyping COVID? It killed 780,000 Americans and over 5 million people worldwide. I don’t have any clue of what he is talking about. “

Fauci put his finger on the problem. Republicans are spreading misinformation about COVID, and they don’t care that they don’t know what they are talking about.

Dr. Fauci has clearly had enough of the Republican smear campaign against him, and he is not going to be the fall guy for Trump’s neglectful bungling of the pandemic.