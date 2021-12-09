Stop The Steal Organizer’s 1/6 Committee Cooperation Is Very Bad For Trump

The organizer of the Stop The Steal rally is cooperating with the 1/6 Committee and will provide testimony and documents.

The New York Times reported:

Ali Alexander, a prominent organizer of Stop the Steal rallies with ties to far-right members of Congress who sought to invalidate the 2020 election results, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, pledging to deliver a trove of documents that could shed light on the activities that preceded the attack.

The participation of Mr. Alexander, who is scheduled to be deposed by the panel on Thursday, could provide insight into the nature and extent of the planning by President Donald J. Trump and his Republican allies in Congress for their bid to overturn the election on Jan. 6. It could also help clarify whether and to what degree the prospect of violence was discussed or contemplated before or during the rampage.

The Committee Is Following The Coup Plot Straight To Trump

The cooperation of the Stop The Steal organizer will help the 1/6 Committee fill in some blanks. The Committee is probing the role of the White House in planning the rally that resulted in the attack on the Capitol.

Presidents are barred from using official government resources for campaign activities. The Stop The Steal rally was not an official presidential event. Metadata is already connecting the White House to the effort to pressure states to overturn the election results. Should Alexander testify that the White House was coordinating the Stop The Steal rally, it will provide more damning evidence that Donald Trump was trying to overthrow the United States government.

If the 1/6 Committee finds evidence of Trump’s sedition, they may have no choice, but to recommend that Trump be prosecuted for his crimes.