Liz Cheney Suggests Fox News Texts Point To Trump Masterminding Coup

At a Tuesday hearing, 1/6 Committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) asked why Fox News thought that Trump could stop the violence.

Liz Cheney Asks Why Did Fox News Think That Trump Could Stop The Violence?

Video:

Liz Cheney: Why were Fox News hosts texting him telling him that they needed to get the President out to stop this? Why did they think the President was the one who could stop this because many of those same people now are saying this was just tourists… pic.twitter.com/lcTFuBoxHH — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2021

Rep. Cheney said, “Why were Fox News hosts texting him telling him that they needed to get the President out to stop this? Why did they think the President was the one who could stop this because many of those same people now are saying, gosh this was just tourists or this was a false flag operation another person on Fox News has claimed, so I think there are real questions about what those discussions were.”

Fox News Texts Point To Trump As The Coup Mastermind

Fox News played a role as Trump’s shadow cabinet. People like Brian Kilmeade, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham advised Trump and spoke to him virtually daily.

If anyone would know who was behind the violence, it would be the hosts at Fox News.

The network’s personalities were telling the White House to get Trump out there to stop the violence because they knew that the insurrectionists were his people following Trump’s lead.

The mob wasn’t Antifa in disguise or any of the other conspiracies. The mob was mobilized, inspired, and guided by Donald Trump. Rep. Cheney also suggested that a crime was committed, and the Fox News texts point the finger at Trump.