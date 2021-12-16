Jim Jordan Revealed As One Of The House Treasonous Six Who Helped To Plot White House Coup

The lawmakers — all of them members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus — worked closely with the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, whose central role in Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn a democratic election is coming into focus as the congressional investigation into Jan. 6 gains traction.

Congressional Republicans have fought the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation at every turn, but it is increasingly clear that Mr. Trump relied on the lawmakers to help his attempts to retain power.

Jim Jordan Has Good Reason To Be Scared

Jim Jordan’s Trump-related amnesia makes sense now. Jordan was one of the loyal Trump foot soldiers in the House who was coordinating with the White House to stage a coup and overturn the election.

Jordan has been engaged in a days-long freakout where he is throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. The Ohio congressman appears desperate to smear the investigation and the 1/6 committee members.

The problem for Jordan and the other five House Republicans is that plotting a coup isn’t covered by their congressional immunity for things they say and do on the House floor.

Jim Jordan could be criminally charged, which is why he is trying to harm the investigation.

Jordan is one of the Treasonous Six, and his actions deserve to be punished.