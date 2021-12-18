Politico’s “Masterpiece” on Democrats’ 2022 Problems Does Not Address the 800 lb GOP Gorilla

Even non-political junkies know that the party in power generally takes it on the chin during the mid-terms and generally loses seats in the House and Senate. Perhaps it is inherent to our political process; When all those promises made by the incoming president don’t come to pass, the voters want to punish someone. Or maybe Americans just like to keep power spread out. Regardless, history says that Democrats have problems going into 2022 and that’s without mentioning inflation, Omicron, Biden’s lack of charisma, and MAGA energy.

As Politico writes:

Inflation is soaring, and large majorities of Americans are anxious about the economy. Biden’s approval ratings — a metric closely tied to a party’s performance in the midterms — are stuck in the low 40s, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average, and generic ballot tests pitting unnamed Republicans against unnamed Democrats have swung in the GOP’s favor.

Even worse for the party in power, Covid-19 is still killing more than 1,000 Americans a day, and the virus’ Omicron strain is spreading so rapidly that Democrats are bracing for a spike in cases to start the new year. On Friday, the Association of State Democratic Committees opened its general session with an announcement that two vendors working on site had tested positive for Covid. Party officials were conducting contact tracing as the meeting went on.

One almost wants to write; “How dare they!” when reading that COVID’s lethality is going to hurt the Democrats. Near every single death could be prevented and near every single death will be a Trump supporter (not that it makes the death any less tragic.) Near every single hospitalization and death will involve someone who likely agrees that Dr. Fauci should be imprisoned.

Regardless, the article does note that there is a different version of the story, perhaps more of a fairytale:

There was widespread agreement among Democrats in Charleston that any hope for success next year will hinge on Congress passing Biden’s $1.7 trillion climate and social spending package, as well as on elections reform legislation. Both are significant lifts. Biden acknowledged Thursday, just as meetings picked up here, that negotiations on his Build Back Better bill will likely drag into next year. Congressional action on voting rights appears even more tenuous.

If the Democrats cannot come together and pass a law that ensures everyone can vote, a bill that vitiates all those state bills Republicans passed to almost prohibit Democratic “Georgia-like” repeat in any other state, do Democrats even deserve to keep power? We will answer that. No, the people currently serving in the Senate – at least two of them – do not deserve to keep power if they cannot find the moral imperative to push back against modern Jim Crow.

But the single most infuriating aspect of the article is that in the last two weeks we have seen more and more evidence emerge regarding a widespread conspiracy to steal the presidency, in effect, overthrow the American government, and the more we see, the more it appears that the plan was not a big secret. One wonders whether the entire GOP knew of the plan for January 6th and approved of it.

The Select Committee continues to work apace. One can be certain that there will be further revelations about who knew what and when. Remember, well over one-hundred GOP representatives in the House objected to the Electoral College votes. Each and every one will look increasingly corrupt as details as to the conspiracy continue to fight their way to the surface.

It is journalistic malpractice to write an article on the poor Dems’ chances in 2022 because of inflation and x, y, z, without saying a word about the context in which all this is occurring, namely, that we might be on the precipice of learning that one of America’s parties attempted to violently overthrow the United States government.

No, the revelations, no matter what they prove, will not mean a thing to the committed MAGA voter but Politico’s premised its article on those Americans that could vote either way. Those very same Americans might be offended by what they hear.

Even Fox News has been forced to cover the revelations concerning January 6th, with Lara Lee Trump saying – incredibly – that Donald Trump warned the American people and thus January 6th is Pelosi’s fault. It is an outrageous statement, but the fact that Fox had to address the texts and emerging evidence is the real takeaway. They recognize that the constant drip of evidence could lead to the type of zoo-break in which the American public learns the truth regarding the entire post-2020 to January 6th “plans,” and that truth could impact 2022.

Politico didn’t find it worth mentioning.