President Biden Just Accused Trump Of An Attempted Coup

During his voting rights speech in Georgia, President Biden accused Trump of an attempted coup in 2020.

Video:

President Biden accuses Trump and Republicans of attempting a coup, " Forces that attempted a coup. A coup against the will of the American people by sewing doubt, defunding charges of fraud, seeking to steal the 2020 election from the people." pic.twitter.com/Z6VDJOhObg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 11, 2022

President Biden said:

The violent mob of January 6th, 2021, empowered and encouraged by a defeated former president, sought to win through violence what he had lost at the ballot box.

To impose the will of the mob. To overturn a free and fair election and, for the first time, the first time in American history, to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They failed. They failed., But democracy’s victory was not certain, nor is democracy’s future. That’s why we’re here today to stand against the forces in America that value power over principle. Forces that attempted a coup. A coup against the will of the American people by sewing doubt, charges of fraud, seeking to steal the 2020 election from the people. They want chaos to reign. We want the o people to rule. Let me be clear. This is not about me or vice president Harris or the party. It’s about all of us. It’s about the people of America.

The corporate media still dances around 1/6. Too many of them call it a “riot” or an “insurrection.” Too many in the press have refused to do what Biden just did.

Biden accused Trump of attempting a coup.

President Biden was right.

Here is hoping that Biden’s words break down the media’s timid fear and allow them to call 1.6 and the weeks before it what it was.

Donald Trump attempted a coup, and Joe Biden isn’t afraid to say it.