Biden Tells Media (Fox News) To Stop The COVID Misinformation

President Biden made a plea to media companies like Fox News and social media companies like Facebook to deal with COVID misinformation.

Video of President Biden:

Biden tells media companies, like Fox News, and social media companies, like Facebook, to stop the COVID misinformation, "I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets, please deal with misinformation and disinformation that is shown. It has to stop." pic.twitter.com/SfGTXQ0WzJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 13, 2022

President Biden said, “The military is stepping up as they always do. Others are sitting on the sidelines. And standing in the way. If you have not gotten vaccinated, do it. Your personal choice impacts all of us. Our hospitals, our country. I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets, please deal with misinformation and disinformation that is shown. It has to stop. Covid-19 is one of the most formidable things America’s ever faced. We have to work together, not against each other. We are in America. We can do this.”

Biden Was Talking About Fox News And Facebook

Everyone knows where the COVID misinformation and disinformation is coming from. Turn on Fox News from 8-11 PM on any weeknight, and it is almost a certainty that viewers will be exposed to COVID misinformation and disinformation.

Facebook users are the primary spreaders of pandemic disinformation on social media. Facebook has claimed they are handling the misinformation, but it is still all over their platform.

President Biden was correct.

Americans will continue to die for as long as Fox News continues to discourage their viewers from getting vaccinated. Until Facebook bans the COVID misinformation, unvaccinated Americans will continue to have an online culture of enabling that is killing them.