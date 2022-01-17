Republicans In Disarray As Trump Trashes Ron DeSantis

Things are already getting ugly as Trump is trashing Gov. Ron DeSantis because the Florida governor won’t get out of the 2024 presidential race.

Trump Can’t Handle Ron DeSantis Not Kissing His Ring

Axios reported:

Donald Trump is trashing Ron DeSantis in private as an ingrate with a “dull personality” and no realistic chance of beating him in a potential 2024 showdown, according to sources who’ve recently talked to the former president about the Florida governor.

……

A second source who’s discussed DeSantis with Trump said the reason for the former president’s irritation with the popular governor is “that Ron DeSantis won’t say he won’t run [in 2024]. … The others have stated pretty clearly they won’t challenge him.”

The Republican Party has become so dysfunctional that a failed former president who was blown out in his bid for reelection feels entitled to his party’s nomination in 2024 and is angry at a top contender for that nomination because they will not defer to him.

Trump Is Afraid Of Free And Fair Elections

People forget that Trump rigged the 2020 Republican primary to keep out all competition long before he tried to overturn his election defeat to Joe Biden.

One constant theme of Trump’s presence on the national political stage is his fear of fair elections.

Trump is afraid to let Republican voters have a choice in the primary, just as he is trying to rig the 2024 election to return to the White House.

As the media obsesses over any dispute among Democrats, they refuse to acknowledge that the Trump cult, formerly known as the Republican Party, is in disarray.