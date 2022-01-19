Biden Was Responsible, Presidential, And The Opposite Of Trump In First News Conference

President Biden drew praise for his first solo news conference where he was honest, responsible, presidential, and the opposite of Trump.

Biden Draws Praise For First News Conference

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor tweeted:

Pres Biden, in the longest news conference in presidential history, made news, pushed back on critics, called out lies, took responsibility for mistakes he believes he made, expressed surprise at GOP, talked foreign policy and didn't lash out on reporters. Quite the change. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 19, 2022

There is so much to say about Pres Biden's presser. The thing that sticks w/ me is that he took responsibility for mistakes he believes he made, expressed genuine frustration w/ COVID & his agenda being stalled by GOP and Democrats & took hard questions without insulting folks. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 19, 2022

Joe Biden Restored The Presidency With One Press Conference

The news conference went for two hours, but in that time, Biden put the nonsense claims of the right about his cognitive abilities to rest. Biden took questions from all across the spectrum, and he was respectful to the questioners, and he gave answers.

Joe Biden didn’t get angry and insult journalists. The President didn’t belittle anyone. He didn’t go off on crazy conspiracy theories or storm off when the questions got too hard. Joe Biden didn’t blame everyone else. He didn’t promote conspiracy theories and quack cures for COVID.

Biden didn’t bring his pillow salesmen pals on stage.

He showed that his shoulders were more than big enough to carry the load of the most important job in the world.

Biden was a president. His press conference demonstrated how a president acts and how far the United States had fallen as it had placed the levers of power in the hands of a demagogue clown.