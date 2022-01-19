Biden Humiliates Fox News By Laughing At Peter Doocy’s Question

President Biden called on Peter Doocy and told him that his questions make no sense to him, then shot down Doocy’s claim that he’s trying to drag the country to the left.

Video of President Biden:

Before he called on Doocy, Biden said, “You always ask me the nicest questions. I know you do. Alright. None of them make a lot of sense to me. But I Well, let’s try. Fire away.”

Doocy said it’s a new year and then asked the President, “Uh, why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?”

Biden laughed and then answered, “Well, I’m not. I don’t know what you consider to be too far to the left. If, in fact, we’re talking about making sure that we had the money for covid making sure we had the money to put together the bipartisan infrastructure, and making sure we’re able to provide for those things that in fact, significantly reduce the burden on working-class people, But make them have to continue to work hard. I don’t know how that is pointed to the left. If you may recall, you guys have been trying to convince me that I am and. Bernie Sanders. I’m not. I like him. But I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I am a mainstream Democrat, and I have been.”

President Biden seems to get a genuine kick out of Peter Doocy and his questions. The biggest insult that Biden could deliver to the Fox propaganda machine was to laugh at the idea that he was trying to move the country to the far left.

Republicans were howling for Biden to call on Peter Doocy on Twitter, and when the President did, he swatted Doocy’s question away like an amusing gnat on a hot summer day.