Bombshell Text Messages Reveal Ron Johnson Trying To Rig Wisconsin

Text messages show that Sen. Ron Johnson met with Wisconsin state legislative Republican leaders to discuss getting rid of the state election commission and giving control of federal elections to the Republican-controlled state legislature.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported:

When U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson paid a rare visit to the Wisconsin State Capitol last fall to meet with legislative leaders, the expected agenda was to discuss dismantling the state elections commission, newly released text messages between top legislative staff members suggest.

Johnson met privately for an hour with GOP legislative leaders in the state Capitol in early November, weeks before he launched a re-election campaign and as the state’s Republican base called for more and more scrutiny of how the 2020 election was administered.

Ron Johnson Is Trying To Rig Wisconsin For Trump

Johnson wants to take power away from the independent state election commission and hand it over to the Republican-dominated state legislature. There is a reason why he wants the legislature to have control over federal elections.

Sen. Johnson is trying to set up a system where the legislature can overturn the people’s will in Wisconsin and potentially hand the state to Donald Trump in 2024.

The effort to rig the next presidential election for Trump is deeper than voter suppression bills. Republicans are also attempting to destroy commissions and institutions that protect the independence and integrity of elections.

Ron Johnson should just come out and say it. He is trying to rig the next presidential election for Trump.