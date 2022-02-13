Republican Trucker Super Bowl Blockade Completely Flops

Republicans were urging truckers to blockade the Super Bowl, but the truckers didn’t show up in LA after getting kicked out of Canada.

CNN reported, “There is a lot of concern that that could be the case, but so far, those things have fizzled. There hasn’t been a large presence at the Super Bowl or around Los Angeles that we know of. There was a truck convoy meant to come up from Tennessee to the Peace Bridge near Buffalo and that border crossing with Canada. That hasn’t produced much, but a call for a much larger protest that would go towards the nation’s capital, towards D.C., around March 1st for the state of the union. So we will see. I think everyone’s on guard at this point.”

Republicans Begged The Truckers To Blockade The Super Bowl

If there was a large convoy of trucks heading for the Super Bowl, the nation would know by now. Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) did all that they could to try to get the truckers to come to the Super Bowl and blockade the big game.

However, the truckers appear not to be as dumb as Republicans think they are.

The truckers weren’t going to show up to one of the most secured places in the entire world right now and risk arrest, because it would give Fox News another 24 hour cycle of something else to talk about.

Additional trucker protests have flopped. It isn’t the mass movement that Republicans dreamed of.

They may show up in D.C. on March 1, but it looks like the trucker movement may have jackknifed on the political highway.