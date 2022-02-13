US TV Networks Are Using Russian Propaganda In Ukraine Coverage

Corporate US television networks are using Russian propaganda video of their troop buildup in their Ukraine coverage.

Here is are examples:

A note about #journalism disclosure: almost all the scary video showing Russia’s military prowess on @NBCNews @ABC @CBSNews @cnn etc is propaganda video purposefully created, distibuted by Russian even Belarus outlets. Are subtle onscreen captions enough? Shouldn’t we be told? pic.twitter.com/oR43PhbPYT — Mark Lukasiewicz (@DeanLuk) February 13, 2022

The American People Have Been Watching Russian Propaganda

Each time the footage of the Russian troop buildup is used on American television, the anchor needs to tell viewers that the video that they are seeing is footage from a Russian propaganda video.

Did you know that you were watching Russian propaganda?

Not every viewer is watching the screen to see the citation for the video source in the upper corner.

Many people have news on in the background while they are doing other things.

It is irresponsible for American networks to help Putin push his propaganda without doing everything that they can to alert viewers of the source of the video that they have chosen to place on American airwaves.

Have American media companies learned anything since they were so easily manipulated by Putin to get Trump elected in 2016?

When American media run propaganda footage from an enemy that wants to destroy the United States without doing everything in their power to let viewers know the source of what they are watching, it is irresponsible.

The Russia/Ukraine crisis is newsworthy without the media helping Putin by spreading his propaganda.