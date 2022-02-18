US Intel Has Given Biden The Edge As He Says Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine

President Biden is using US intelligence capabilities to determine that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

President Biden was asked, “Do you have any indication about whether president Putin has made a decision to invade? Do you feel confident that he has made that decision already?”

Biden answered, “As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that.”

Video of President Biden:

Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, as he cited US intelligence as the basis for his statement. pic.twitter.com/ZIEDZb7UmL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 18, 2022

Biden said the US has intelligence capabilities that told him of Putin’s decision to invade, “We have a significant intelligence capability.”

Unlike Trump, Biden Is Trusting US Intelligence And It Has Given Him An Edge

Trump spent his entire president discrediting US intelligence and was played for a fool. Biden has embraced US intelligence, and it has allowed him to take away the element of surprise from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Biden has also had the advantage of debunking Russia’s pretexts for invasion in real-time as they are being put out there.

Biden has masterfully handled the Russian threat to Ukraine because he has used and trusted US intelligence.

The world is standing together in support of Ukraine, and if Putin follows through on his decision, Russia will regret it.