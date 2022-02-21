The Republican Party Disrespects Biden On Presidents’ Day

The Republican Party put out a Presidents’ Day tweet that disrespected the current president, Joe Biden.
The RNC tweeted:
Happy Presidents’ Day! pic.twitter.com/8lanpKXO10
— GOP (@GOP) February 21, 2022
Notice that 2 of the Republican presidents listed on the RNC’s tweet were impeached. The Republican Party honors Nixon and Trump but disrespects Joe Biden.
The RNC’s tweet is an example of the petty partisanship that has caused one of the two political parties to become a dysfunctional cult that is existing in another universe separate from the rest of the country.
There is no reason to show such disrespect to the sitting president. Joe Biden has never been under criminal investigation, nor has been impeached or thrown out of office on his ear by the voters.
Donald Trump is likely happy with the tweet, which is all that matters in the current Republican Party.
Republicans have no respect for America, democracy any longer.
Everything is viewed through a partisan lens, and the only presidents were celebrating are their previous failures (outside of Lincoln and Eisenhower).
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association