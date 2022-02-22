Bombshell Investigation Reveals That Clarence Thomas Is Ethically Compromised And Unfit For SCOTUS

In 2008, Justice Thomas delivered a keynote speech to donors to the Manhattan Institute and spoke at a secretive political retreat hosted by the billionaire Charles Koch. And he has had a long relationship with the Heritage Foundation, which employed his wife as a liaison to the George W. Bush White House. The group once invoked Justice Thomas’s speech at one of its Leadership for America fund-raisers in a direct appeal that it sent to Philip Morris seeking a $50,000 contribution.

Clarence Thomas Is Unfit For The Supreme Court

Justice Thomas is clearly ethically compromised and unfit for the Supreme Court. He and his wife are political activists who routinely violate ethics rules.

Thomas is the poster child for why laws need to be passed governing the conduct of Supreme Court justices. Thomas is also an example of why seats on the Supreme Court should be term-limited. The antiquated concept of lifetime appointments no longer provides judicial independence but reinforces political partisanship without consequences.

The odds of removing Clarence Thomas from the High Court are zero, and it will not happen. The Justice is a 73-year-old diabetic, so his time on the court is likely in its final quarter, but America needs to learn the experience of having Clarence and Ginni Thomas compromise the court and take steps to make sure that it never can happen again.