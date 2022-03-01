Biden Puts The Trump GOP To Shame With A Home Run SOTU

The patriotism was real, as Biden laid out a broad vision for America both at home and abroad in one of the best SOTUs in years.

Biden Led America In Standing With Ukraine

Biden said, “When the history of this era is written Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger. ”

The President led a standing ovation for Ukraine and delivered a strong message to the world that the United States stands with Ukraine and is leading a global effort to make Putin pay for his invasion.

Biden Showed his Economic Vision

The President laid out his economic vision for America:

Look, the American Rescue Plan is helping millions of families on Affordable Care Act plans save $2,400 a year on their health care premiums. Let’s close the coverage gap and make those savings permanent.



Second – cut energy costs for families an average of $500 a year by combatting climate change.



Let’s provide investments and tax credits to weatherize your homes and businesses to be energy efficient and you get a tax credit; double America’s clean energy production in solar, wind, and so much more; lower the price of electric vehicles, saving you another $80 a month because you’ll never have to pay at the gas pump again.



Third – cut the cost of child care. Many families pay up to $14,000 a year for child care per child.

Biden Delivered Real Optimism For America’s Future



President Biden delivered real optimism for the future.

The United States has a president who is a steady hand at the wheel of governing. Last year, when President Biden delivered a joint address to Congress, he was a new president who was dealing with an unprecedented pandemic.

State Of The Union addresses are often forgotten as presidents talk about what they have done, what they dream of doing, and things that will never be.

Biden’s address was different.

He didn’t offer pie in the sky hopes for the impossible.

Joe Biden gave America a roadmap to the future. His plan is realistic. He spoke to America from the heart, and his speech was a home run that should remind all who watch it why he was overwhelmingly elected President in 2020.

Some presidents crumble under the bright lights of the SOTU (Trump). Joe Biden excelled, and in the process, he put the idealess, agendaless, crass partisanship, and division of the Republican Party to shame.