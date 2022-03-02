3 House Republicans Out Themselves As Russian Assets By Voting Against Resolution To Support Ukraine

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) all voted against a House resolution supporting Ukraine.

Video:

Paul Gosar joins with two other Republicans to vote no on a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/7WZM4CFyuz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) named names:

Paul Gosar, Rosendale, and Thomas Massie just voted NO in the house of reps on a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine. Unreal. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 2, 2022

What reason would these three have outside of loyalty to Putin for voting against a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine?

Only a Russian asset would be so offended by the idea of supporting a democracy that has been invaded and fighting for its survival that they have to vote no.

The country has seen many elected Republicans do an abrupt about-face once Russia invaded Ukraine. Without Trump in office to push Putin’s propaganda, many Republicans have reversed themselves, and it is more than fair to question the motives of those who continue to support Putin or vote against a symbolic gesture of support for the people of Ukraine.

The Russian invasion has shed light on how deeply Putin has infested the Republican Party.