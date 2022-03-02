The Largest Criminal Referral In History Was Just Made Against Russia For War Crimes

In the largest criminal referral in the history of the International Criminal Court, 38 nations have referred Russia for war crimes.

38 Nations Look To Expedite Russia War Crimes Investigation

In a press release, the UK government said:

The UK has led efforts to bring together allies today to expedite an ICC investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine through state party referral. With 37 countries joining the UK, it is the largest referral in the history of the ICC.

Following a preliminary examination of the situation in Ukraine, opened by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2014 after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, the Prosecutor has, on Monday 28 February, stated his intention to seek authorisation from the ICC judges to launch an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine.

State party referral, made by a group of 38 countries, will enable the Prosecutor to proceed straight to an investigation, without the need for judicial approval.

Russia’s use of indiscriminate force against innocent civilians, in its illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, amounts to war crimes, for which the Putin regime must be held accountable.

The List Of Countries Who Have Referred Russia For War Crimes

Republic of Albania, Commonwealth of Australia, Republic of Austria, Kingdom of Belgium, Republic of Bulgaria, Canada, Republic of Colombia, Republic of Costa Rica, Republic of Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Kingdom of Denmark, Republic of Estonia, Republic of Finland, Republic of France, Georgia, Federal Republic of Germany, Hellenic Republic, Hungary, Republic of Iceland, Ireland, Republic of Italy, Republic of Latvia, Principality of Liechtenstein, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Republic of Malta, Kingdom of Norway, Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Zealand, Republic of Poland, Republic of Portugal, Romania, Slovak Republic, Republic of Slovenia, Kingdom of Spain, Kingdom of Sweden*, Swiss Confederation, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Lithuania have also made a coordinated referral.

Putin Could Be Facing War Crimes Charges

The ICC prosecutor said in a statement that he has evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine. If an investigation concludes that war crimes have been committed by the Russians, Putin, members of his government, and the Russian military could all face criminal charges.

The world is outraged by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and they are ready to bring those Russians who are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity to justice.