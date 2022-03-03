National Association Of Broadcasters Calls For Halt To Russia Affiliated Programming

The National Association of Broadcasters has called for all broadcasters to cease airing any Russian affiliated or programming from Russian agents.

The National Association of Broadcasters issued a statement:

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is a fierce defender of the First Amendment and the critical importance of the ability to freely express views, both popular and unpopular. While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, however, it does not prevent private actors from exercising sound, moral judgment.

To that end, given the unprovoked aggression exhibited by Russia against the free and sovereign people of Ukraine, NAB calls on broadcasters to cease carrying any state-sponsored programming with ties to the Russian government or its agents. While we know that airings of such programs are extremely limited, we believe that our nation must stand fully united against misinformation and for freedom and democracy across the globe.

Russia Disinformation Is Being Broadcast On Conservative Media

Tucker Carlson is the biggest pro-Russia propagandist on Fox News, but Newsmax might have more pro-Russia segments than Fox News. It is not a First Amendment issue. Any broadcaster is free to criticize the government’s response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The broadcasters were addressing programming that is either produced by the Russian government or has ties to the Russian government and its assets.

Depending on if one views Trump as a Russian asset, the description could theoretically include the Fox News primetime lineup.

It is not a coincidence that the pro-Russia views being broadcast in the United States are coming from conservative media, and American broadcasters should not be helping Putin spread his disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.