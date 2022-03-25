Lock Her Up: Ginni Thomas Pressured House Republicans To Protest 2020 Election Results

Ginni Thomas pressured House Republicans to get out in the streets and protest the 2020 election results.

Via: NBC News:

Thomas told an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind., that she was more aligned with the far-right House Freedom Caucus, whose leaders just two months later would lead the fight in Congress to overturn the results of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

….

Thomas wrote to the aide that Freedom Caucus members were tougher than RSC members, were in the fight and had then-President Donald Trump’s back, according to the source familiar with the email contents. Until she saw RSC members “out in the streets” and in the fight, she said, she would not help the RSC, the largest caucus of conservatives on Capitol Hill.

Thomas is looking more like an active participant in Trump’s coup than a supporter cheering on the attack on democracy from the sidelines.

Ginni Thomas’s text messages don’t end with Mark Meadows. The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas could end up being a puzzle piece that connects many of the people and events surrounding the plot to overturn the election and the 1/6 attack together.

Thomas was pressuring House Republicans to protest the 2020 election results, and she is not a standard political activist. She was connected both to the Trump White House and the Supreme Court.

Ginni Thomas’s conduct is increasingly approaching the line of being a crime against America, and if that is the case, the chants of lock her up should ring out from sea to shining sea.