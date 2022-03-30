Kevin McCarthy Manages To Make Madison Cawthorn’s GOP Cocaine And Orgy Allegations Even Worse

Kevin McCarthy couldn’t decide whether Madison Cawthorn exaggerated claims that House Republicans use cocaine and have orgies or if they were untrue.

McCarthy told reporters:

NEWS: McCarthy says he told Madison Cawthorn during a meeting today that the freshman has lost his trust and he needs to take steps to turn his life around, or else there could be consequences. Also says Cawthorn admitted his orgy & cocaine allegations were exaggerated/untrue. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 30, 2022

Are the claims exaggerated, or are they untrue? Those are two very different things. Which did Cawthorn exaggerate, and which are untrue? McCarthy’s answer only raised more questions.

A good answer would have been easy to understand. ‘No, House Republicans aren’t doing cocaine and having orgies’ would have been a clear answer.

Does McCarthy mean that Republicans don’t always do cocaine or that they don’t have organized orgies?

If this is the way that McCarthy plans on answering questions should he ever become Speaker, Republicans will have a lot of problems.

Kevin McCarthy basically told Madison Cawthorn to clean up his life, but he didn’t tell him that he would stop supporting his reelection campaign.

There are some big problems in the House Republican caucus, and Kevin McCarthy has shown zero ability to fix them.

In fact, he may have made things worse.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: