1/6 Committee Releases Bombshell Evidence Of Trump Coup Participation

The 1/6 Committee has released a text to Mark Meadows stating that Trump participated in a coup plotting call.

The text:

A January 3 text to Mark Meadows: "I have details on the call that Navarro helped convene… to delay certification… including that the president participated…" Peter Navarro must speak to the Select Committee about his role in the attempt to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/3IysjPILye — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) April 1, 2022

The 1/6 Committee has the evidence directly from the coup plotters that Trump participated in the coup. Trump was there. Trump was participating in a treasonous plot to destroy American democracy and keep himself in power.

Why was Trump addressing a meeting of coup plotters if he wasn’t involved in the coup?

Republicans have said that the 7-hour gap in Trump’s 1/6 phone records is normal because he always violated the Presidential Records Act. The DOJ is actively investigating the role of officials in Trump’s orbit in the plot. Attorney-General Garland needs to expand that investigation to get to the next step up in the food chain because it is clear that the plotters didn’t stop at a level below the Oval Office.

The plotting involved the President Of The United States working with his accomplices to overturn a democratic election.

