Photos Show Madison Cawthorn Partying In Women’s Lingerie

Photos show Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) partying in women’s lingerie and hoop earrings.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) commented on the pics:

Politico obtained the pics and reported:

POLITICO could not independently verify the photos, which are screenshots of original images. They were provided to POLITICO by a person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign. A second person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign confirmed the origin of the photos. The date the photos were taken is unclear, though they appear to show Cawthorn sitting in a wheelchair, indicating the event happened after his accident. In the photos, he is wearing a distinctive pendant necklace that has appeared in other images and videos of Cawthorn. The photos have started to circulate among political rivals.

None of this is surprising. Cawthorn has a long rap sheet of DUIs and driving with a suspended license. Cawthorn spends his time hanging out with insurrectionist Marjorie Taylor Greene, and soon to be indicted child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz.

Kevin McCarthy reportedly told Cawthorn to get his life together after he accused Republicans in the House of inviting him to orgies.

Cawthorn has seven primary opponents on the Republican ballot. He is in the process of self-destructing, and he better stay away from Matt Gaetz while he is in lingerie or he could end up sex trafficked.

Photo: Politico