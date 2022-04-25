Pelosi on Having COVID: “All I Did Was Stay Home and Raise Money” For Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, remarking on what it was like to test positive for COVID-19 and being forced to quarantine, said she had a very productive time.

“I did not have one symptom. All I did was stay home and raise money,” she told ITV reporters. On top of that, she said she caught up on Bridgerton and watched some basketball games.

“I saw all of Bridgerton. I saw three [Golden State] Warriors games, of which we won all three,” she said.

Pelosi’s sense of humor will also be on display on television soon. Pelosi will make a “special appearance” on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, according to Paramount+.

Pelosi’s remarks come as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), defending herself from a lawsuit by Georgia voters seeking to disqualify her from the ballot, was confronted about her past statements accusing Pelosi of “treason” and calling for her to be executed.

“She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is,” Greene, referring to Pelosi, said in a video that was played during the hearing after Greene denied ever accusing Pelosi of treason.

“And by our law, representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government — and it’s a crime punishable by death.”

Greene admitted she had uttered those words only after the video was played.

Attorney Ron Fein, representing the voters questioning Greene’s eligibility to run for office in the future for the role she played ahead of the January 6 insurrection, said that “direct evidence” would show that Greene did say these words even as she openly denied them on the stand.

“You’ll hear her words of course on the stand, what she says and what she doesn’t say. You’ll also hear what she said in the past … some of that will be in somewhat coded or veiled language, but you’ll also hear in some cases, the mask falls and she shows us exactly what she intended,” he said.