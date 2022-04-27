Trump Facing Total Humiliation In Georgia Republican Primary

A new Georgia poll shows Gov. Brian Kemp is crushing Trump’s chosen candidate David Perdue in GOP gubernatorial primary, which will mean humiliation for Trump.
According to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll:
Kemp led Perdue 53% to 27% in the poll of likely voters in the Republican primary, which is now less than a month away. That would put the governor above the majority-vote threshold needed to avoid a June runoff. Other challengers were in the single digits; an additional 15% were undecided.
Perdue only outpolled Kemp among likely GOP voters who said a Trump endorsement would make them more likely to vote for a candidate, leading him 55% to 30% among that group. But a majority of respondents said Trump’s blessing made no difference or made them less likely to back a contender.
