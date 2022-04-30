Fulton County Prosecutor Empanels Special Grand Jury to Consider Indicting Donald Trump

Time and again, Americans have seen Trump slither out of consequences, whether it be for his dozens of credible sexual assault charges, his business dealings in Manhattan (Donald Trump appears to have been the only co-conspirator where the secondary conspirator, Michael Cohen, went to prison, and the primary conspirator, Donald Trump, wasn’t charged), or anything, so far, having to do with January 6th. It sounds like the Fulton Co. District Attorney’s office might try to finally hold Donald Trump accountable and we’ve all heard the evidence.

According to CBS News:

Fulton County prosecutors will begin selecting participants Monday for a special grand jury to consider whether former president Donald Trump should be charged for his attempts to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked a panel of judges in January for the special grand jury because of “information indicating a reasonable probability” that the election “was subject to possible criminal disruptions.”

Willis has said in interviews that the investigation includes a January 2, 2021 phone call in which Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.” Trump lost the state to Joe Biden by that margin — an outcome that was affirmed by several recounts.

One might want to prepare oneself to hear screams of rage regarding the “racist” district attorney in Atlanta (Willis is a black woman, as is N.Y. A.G. Letitia James). Donald Trump seems to believe that prosecutions are only legitimate and free from racism when a white prosecutor charges a black man, the natural order of things that so many white men in red hats find so appealing.

The Georgia election interference statute is convoluted and an indictment is not automatic despite the fact that one would presume that Trump’s phone call would clearly be illegal. There are other considerations, including whether one could ever get a unanimous verdict if there was a MAGA in the panel who was convinced Trump won anyway, among many other problems that D.A. Willis understands better than anyone.

But impaneling a grand jury is the first step. It is a secretive process. Do not expect headlines. Neither Trump, nor his attorneys, are allowed to be present, and it is a very safe bet that we won’t be hearing from any witnesses after they testify. We only know that Fulton County has started the process, and we’ll learn the answer when they finish.

Ideally, Trump will eventually be held accountable for something. But like so many mob bosses before him, he makes it extremely difficult.