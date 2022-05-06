Even Elon Musk Calls Devin Nunes A Liar

Devin Nunes tried to claim that Trump lobbied Musk to buy Twitter, but Musk shot him down.

Nunes said on Fox Business, “We’re all for it. President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment.”

Musk denied it:

Devin Nunes said this.. 😑 so either Devin is Lying or Elon is lying.. Maybe Devin was nervous but this is what he said.. https://t.co/kU32OP1uXC pic.twitter.com/AVlLvkOzET — Brotha K (@KessenaO) May 6, 2022

Somebody is definitely lying, and since Devin Nunes now works for the guy who likes to take credit for things that he had nothing to do with, and wants to run for president again in 2024, the suspicion is that Nunes is lying.

On a related note, Twitter’s stock price continues to drop as it looks like Musk picked a really bad time to potentially buy a social media company.

When even Elon Musk who has his own issues with the ability to be truthful claims that Nunes is lying, it speaks volumes about the credibility of Nunes, Trump, and Truth Social.

Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter has turned into a fiasco. Donald Trump and Devin Nunes have arrived to throw gasoline on the fire.