Texas AG Sued For Misconduct By State Bar Over His Lawsuit To Overturn The 2020 Election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is being sued for professional misconduct over his lawsuit that tried to overturn the 2020 election.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s top lawyer, said Friday the state bar was suing him for professional misconduct related to his lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election.
“I have recently learned that the Texas State Bar — which has been waging a months-long witch-hunt against me — now plans to sue me and my top deputy for filing Texas v. Penn: the historic challenge to the unconstitutional 2020 presidential election joined by nearly half of all the states and over a hundred members of Congress,” Paxton said in a statement released on social media. “I stand by this lawsuit completely.”
As Attorney General, Paxton tried to sue Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan to overturn the 2020 election.
The Supreme Court threw out the lawsuit because Texas can’t sue other states because they don’t like the election results.
Paxton is already under indictment for felony security fraud, He has the FBI at his door, and he is being investigated for professional misconduct.
He is also running for a third term to be Texas Attorney General.
Paxton is easily the most scandal-plagued state AG in the country, and the state bar needs to do the right thing and make sure that he can never practice law again in Texas.
Professional misconduct should be Ken Paxton’s middle name.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association