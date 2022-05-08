Texas AG Sued For Misconduct By State Bar Over His Lawsuit To Overturn The 2020 Election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is being sued for professional misconduct over his lawsuit that tried to overturn the 2020 election.

The Texas Tribune reported:

As Attorney General, Paxton tried to sue Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan to overturn the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court threw out the lawsuit because Texas can’t sue other states because they don’t like the election results.

Paxton is already under indictment for felony security fraud, He has the FBI at his door, and he is being investigated for professional misconduct.

He is also running for a third term to be Texas Attorney General.

Paxton is easily the most scandal-plagued state AG in the country, and the state bar needs to do the right thing and make sure that he can never practice law again in Texas.

Professional misconduct should be Ken Paxton’s middle name.