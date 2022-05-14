Clarence Thomas Throws A Fit Over Roe Protests

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas claimed that conservatives would never protest at Supreme Court Justices’ homes.

The New York Times reported on Thomas’s remarks during an event in Dallas:

“You would never visit Supreme Court justices’ houses when things didn’t go our way,” he said. “We didn’t throw temper tantrums. It is incumbent on us to always act appropriately and not to repay tit for tat.”

He added that conservatives had “never trashed a Supreme Court nominee.” He acknowledged that Merrick B. Garland, President Barack Obama’s third Supreme Court nominee, “did not get a hearing, but he was not trashed.”

“You will not see the utter destruction of a single nominee,” Justice Thomas said. “You will also not see people going to other people’s houses, attacking them at dinner at a restaurant, throwing things on them.”

Just to make sure that everyone is clear on Justice Thomas’s position, it is perfectly fine to support an insurrection and attempt to overthrow the government, but do not under any circumstances attempt to peacefully protest outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices. That is a bridge too far.

Clarence Thomas is demanding that Americans be civil while their rights are being stolen, just like the Trump supporters who tried to overthrow the government over a lie.