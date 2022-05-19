1/6 Committee Has Bombshell Evidence Of GOP Guided Tours Before Attack

The 1/6 Committee wants to talk to Rep. Barry Loudermilk because the committee has evidence of GOP provided guided tours before the Capitol attack.

The 1/6 Committee Has Evidence Of GOP Guided Tours Before Capitol Attack

The 1/6 Committee wrote to Rep. Loudermilk:

We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation. Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021.

The foregoing information raises questions to which the Select Committee must seek answers. Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings, in advance of January 6, 2021. For example, in the week following January 6th, Members urged law enforcement leaders to investigate sightings of “outside groups in the complex” on January 5th that “appeared to be associated with the rally at the White House the following day.”

In response to those allegations, Republicans on the Committee on House Administration—of which you are a Member—claimed to have reviewed security footage from the days preceding January 6th and determined that “[t]here were no tours, no large groups, no one with MAGA hats on.” However, the Select Committee’s review of evidence directly contradicts that denial.

Republicans Appear To Have Lied About The Guided Tours

There have been reports about the House Republicans offering guided tours before the 1/6 attack for months, but the existence of video evidence proves that the Republican denials were lies.

The plot appears to go much deeper as the House Republican caucus is engaging in a potential cover-up of their role in the 1/6 attack.

The hearings are still weeks away, but the 1/6 Committee is continuing to unspool a House shaking plot.