The Republican Party Really Wanted To Get Rid Of Madison Cawthorn

The comments of RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel make it clear that the Republican Party isn’t sad to see Madison Cawthorn go.

Video of McDaniel:

McDaniel said on Fox News Sunday, “Madison had some issues that came out. He was a rising star in our party, and we need to make sure we retain that seat with Edwards, who defeated him.”

The RNC Chair also took a shot at Cawthorn, vowing to release dark MAGA, “I don’t know what Dark MAGA is. It sounds like something from ‘Star Wars,’ like the dark side of the force.”

Republicans clearly are happy to see Cawthorn gone. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he told Cawthorn that he needed to get his life together. The RNC is not covering for Madison Cawthorn. They are acknowledging that he has issues, and the fact that McDaniel spoke about Rep. Cawthorn in the past tense suggests that the GOP doesn’t see a future for him.