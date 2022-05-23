It Is About To Get Real For Trump And The GOP As 1/6 Committee Hearings Start On June 9

According to a draft schedule, the 1/6 Committee has scheduled six hearings, with the first one coming on June 9 at 8 PM.

The 1/6 Committee Hearings Are Now Scheduled

The Guardian reported:

According to the draft schedule, the June public hearings will explore Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, starting and ending with prime-time hearings at 8pm on the 9th and the 23rd. In between, the panel will hold 10am hearings on the 13th, 15th, 16th and 21st.

The select Committee appears to be planning for the hearings to be extensive affairs. The prime-time hearings are currently scheduled to last between 1.5 and 2 hours and the morning hearings between 2 and 2.5 hours.

The 1/6 Committee Hearings Should Be A Nightmare For Republicans

As the nation most recently witnessed during the Trump impeachments, the holding of public hearings does not mean that the investigation is over. New details and evidence can still emerge.

The hearings could be a total nightmare for Republicans, as this is the moment where Kevin McCarthy’s decision not to participate could come back to haunt them.

The 1/6 Committee is unified and will present what is likely to be a compelling case to the American people about how the 1/6 attack on the Capitol was planned, who was involved, and how it related to Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Buckle up. The dirty secrets that Republicans have been hiding since 1/6 are about to be revealed before the entire nation.