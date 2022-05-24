Jen Psaki To Begin Appearing On MSNBC Shows This Fall

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has officially joined MSNBC and will begin appearing on the network’s shows this fall.

Jen Psaki Officially Joins MSNBC

MSNBC announced via a press release provided to PoliticusUSA:

Jen Psaki, former White House Press Secretary, will join MSNBC this fall, appearing across all the network’s programs on cable and streaming, MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced today.

Psaki, a veteran former senior government official and campaign advisor will host a new original program currently under development for streaming. The program, set to debut in the first quarter of 2023, will bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics to MSNBC viewers. Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election.

Jen Psaki Will Not Be Taking Over Rachel Maddow’s Timeslot

The big news in this statement is that Psaki will not be taking over the 9 PM Rachel Maddow slot on Tuesday-Friday. Psaki’s streaming show won’t begin until 2023, and in the meantime, starting in the fall, she will be appearing on other MSNBC shows as a contributor.

Psaki held more press briefings by herself in a year plus than were held by the multiple press secretaries over the four years of the Trump administration.

If anyone deserves a summer off, it is Psaki.

Jen Psaki is expected to quickly become an insightful contributor to MSNBC’s coverage, and she will probably be a fixture on election nights for years to come.