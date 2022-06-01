Biden Now Has More Judges Confirmed Than Any President At This Point Since JFK

President Biden and Senate Democrats are confirming judges at a record pace, as Biden has the most judges confirmed at this point since JFK.

The office of Senate Majority Leader Schumer said in a press release provided to PoliticusUSA:

Senate Democrats have made historic progress by confirming President Biden’s historically diverse and well-qualified slate of nominees to the federal judiciary. Thanks to the tireless work of Senate Democrats, President Biden has had more total circuit and district court nominees confirmed through this point in his term than any president since John F. Kennedy.

Senate Democrats are committed to rebuilding the federal judiciary with professionally and personally diverse judges, confirming historic numbers of public defenders and civil rights lawyers as well as fourteen Black women judges to the federal bench, more than any former president at this point, including the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. In fact, seventy-five percent of the judges confirmed by this Senate are women, and nearly two-thirds are people of color, ensuring the federal bench better reflects the diversity of America.

Here is the chart from Schumer’s office:

The pace of Biden’s judicial confirmations has accelerated. The President had gotten the most judges confirmed in 40 years, and now Democrats have picked up the pace, and Biden now has more confirmations than any president since JFK at this point in his term.

Trump constantly bragged about the number of judges that he got confirmed, but President Biden is blowing him out of the water.

The media isn’t talking about it, but President Biden is making history and restoring the courts.