The FBI Needs To Visit Ginni Thomas After Her Larger Role In Coup Plot Revealed

The Supreme Court has had no comment after it was revealed that Ginni Thomas pressured 29 Arizona lawmakers to overturn the election.

The Washington Post reported:

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona — 27 more than previously known — to set aside Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and “choose” presidential electors, according to emails obtained by The Washington Post.

…..

New documents show that Thomas indeed used the platform to reach many lawmakers simultaneously. On Nov. 9, she sent identical emails to 20 members of the Arizona House and seven Arizona state senators. That represents more than half of the Republican members of the state legislature at the time.

The Supreme Court Has A Clarence And Ginni Thomas Problem

While the Supreme Court hunts leakers, and Republicans only care about guns when they are near Brett Kavanaugh’s house, there is a much larger threat to democracy under their noses.

Ginni Thomas worked to overthrow the government exponentially more than has been previously reported. The real crisis is the threat to democracy that exists within the nation’s governing institutions.

The 1/6 Committee hearing revealed the danger posed to the democratic system when it becomes corrupted by those with anti-democratic intentions.

Ginni Thomas needs to get a visit from the FBI. No one is above the law, including the coup-participating wife of a Supreme Court justice.